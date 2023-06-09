Police Rescues 250 Tourists Stuck at Gondola Phase-II in Gulmarg

Baramulla,: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday said to have rescued 250 tourists in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

250 tourists who went for Gondola ride to Gondola Phase II Affarwat area of Gulmarg and while on their return to Gondola base, the tourists got stuck there due to technical glitches in the cable car operations, a police spokesperson said in a statement.

Acting upon this, police rescue teams of PS Gulmarg led by SHO PS Gulmarg Inspector Irshad Ahmad with the assistance of staff of Gondola Car Corporation swung into action and after strenuous over night efforts, they rescued the stranded tourists and brought them back to Gulmarg base safely, reads the statement.

The tourists expressed their gratitude towards the Police for timely help, reads the statement further. (GNS)

