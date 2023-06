Chandigarh: Security forces on Saturday recovered more than 5 kilograms of heroin that was airdropped by a Pakistani drone near the International Border in Punjab’s Amritsar.

The seizure was made by a joint team of the Border Security Force and the Punjab Police, a BSF spokesperson said.

Around 2:50 am, the joint team heard the buzzing of the unmanned aerial vehicle and dropping of the consignment on the outskirts of Rai village in Amritsar, he said.

