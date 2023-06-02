J&K govt constitutes district-level panels on disabilities

Srinagar’: In a significant move, the administration of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir has constituted district- level committees on disability to advise the district authorities on matters relating to rehabilitation and empowerment of persons with disabilities.

The Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, M. Iqbal Line on Friday announced that J&K government has set- up district -level committees in all 20 districts of the UT.

Lone,said that the Section 72 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 and Rule 39 of the Jammu and Kashmir Rights for Persons with Disabilities Rules, provides for the constitution of these committees.

Headed by concerned DM, the committees shall comprise of chief medical officer, psychiatrist of the concerned district hospital, public prosecutor of the district, assistant labour commissioner, one representative from each local body ICDS project and public works department of J&K government, representative of a registered organization having at least five years’ experience of working in the field of disability to be nominated by district social Welfare officer concerned, person with disabilities as defined in clause(s) of section 2 of the Right of Persons with Disabilities Act-2016, any member to be invited by the chairperson and district social welfare officer of the concerned district.

Lone said the committees will monitor the implementation of the provisions of the Act and the rules.

These committees will assist the district authorities in implementation of schemes and programmes of the Government for empowerment of persons with disabilities, he said.

Lone said these panels will also look into the complaints relating to non-implementation of the provisions of the Act by the district authorities and recommend suitable remedial measures to the concerned authority to redress them—(KNO)

