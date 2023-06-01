SC refuses urgent listing of plea challenging RBI decision on Rs 2,000 banknote exchange

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to list for urgent hearing a plea challenging the notifications enabling exchange of Rs 2,000 denomination currency notes without any requisition slip and ID proof.

A vacation bench of justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and K V Vishwanathan took note of the submissions for urgent hearing of lawyer Ashwini Updhyay, and said it will not be taking up such pleas during the summer vacation.

“We are not taking up these kinds of cases during the summer vacation,” the bench said, adding the plea can be mentioned before a bench headed by the Chief Justice of India.

