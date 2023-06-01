Landslide damages house in Pulwama’s Chandgam

Srinagar: A house was damaged due to landslide in Chandgam Tahab area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday.

An official said that incessant rains triggered a landslide in Chandgam area, resulting in damage to a residential house.

He said there was no report of any injury in the incident.

Tehsildar Pulwama Mohammad Iqbal confirmed that a residential house suffered damage in Chandgam.

He added that teams have reached to the spot to evacuate the family to safer place and take steps for safety of other people living close to the spot—(KNO)

