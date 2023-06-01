GDP figure exposes lies of Rahul’s ‘market of hate’ against India’s development: BJP

New Delhi,’The BJP on Thursday accused Rahul Gandhi of “spreading a market of pessimism, hate and distrust” against India’s development journey as it cited the robust 7.2 per cent annual economic growth of the country to target the Congress leader.

Addressing a press conference, BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Gandhi’s claim of spreading the message of love amid alleged hatred is merely an excuse for him as his priority is to spread hate against India’s development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

“The GDP figure has exposed the lies of your market of hate,” he said, attacking the former Congress president.

