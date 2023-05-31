Khelo JK India: Odina High School qualify for semifinals

Srinagar’: One of the biggest reasons you should watch women’s cricket is to eradicate gender bias from every thread of society. With women bring laurels in every field, from flying an aircraft to governing a country, so at the same time we should provide opportunities to a women so that she can show her talent in every field and if we talk about sports then through playing any kind of sports a women can stay fit and healthy as once a wise man said health is wealth.

Our society suppressed women’s freedom across the world. Women were not allowed to do any kind of activities as they were confined to their homes only, but slowly and gradually they realised their worth and they started to crossing the man made barriers, the world began to witness the rise of women… In that case we should give women more opportunities and should encourage her in every field..

Mr Zulfikar Hussain said that he will give each and every opportunity to a women through his Ngo *Kindness toward humanity* so that she can showcast her talent in every field.. He also added that women is no less than a man in today’s world… 3rd day of khelo jk india,Today’s match Odina high school (girls ) vs Middle school zalpora odina beat zalpora by 2 runs odine qualifying for semifinals

