DGP orders field formations to submit compliance report by Jul 1

Implementation of CCTV Surveillance system in Police Stations

Srinagar May 30: Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the task force for implementation of CCTV Surveillance system in Police Stations and Police Posts of J&K.

The meeting was attended by ADGP Armed SJM Geelani, ADGP Hqrs/Coordination M.K. Sinha, IGP Hqrs B.S. Tuti, DIG CKR Sujit Kumar, DIG Armed Shahid Mehraj, AIG Tech. Manoj Pandith, DySP IT Junaid Hakeem attended the meeting in person while Rayees Mohammad Bhat DIG SKR, Shridhar Patil DIG Traffic Jammu, Sanjay Gaden IT Consultant for J&K Govt., Irfan Ahmad Project Manager IT Department J&K, representative of M/S Tata Advance System Ltd. attended meeting online.

The DGP J&K Dilbag Singh in his address directed officers and representatives of the implementing company to accelerate the speed of implementation in view of the deadline set by the Supreme Court. The DGP said that by July 1st the compliance from the field formations i.e. district SSsP must reach to the task force for its onward submission to the Supreme Court well in time.

He directed that all the SSsP and other field officers will provide all possible help and cooperation to the implementing agency.

DGP desired that the documentation work, if any, remaining must be completed as quickly as possible. He also said that any gaps if found need to be plugged in the shortest possible time. He also asked the officers of the task force to monitor the implementation personally so that the CCTV Surveillance system is established in all the Police Stations well in time.

In the meeting ADGP Hqrs/ADGP Armed, IT Consultant Shri Sanjay Gaden and representatives of E&Y and Tata Advance System briefed the DGP regarding different timelines set for the implementation of the system.

