Batamaloo murder case solved within hours, accused arrested: Police

Srinagar: Srinagar Police on Wednesday said it solved a blind murder case by arresting an accused involved stabbing a man to death in Batamaloo area of Srinagar last evening.

Addressing a press conference, Superintendent of Police (SP) South Srinagar, Gaurav Sikarwar said that a teenager had stabbed a man identified as Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, as the deceased was against relationship between the accused and his daughter.

“Soon after the killing took place last evening, a case under FIR number 67 was registered and investigation was taken up,” he said, adding that CCTV footage was analyzed and some suspects were identified.

“One of the suspect was zeroed in and he was questioned, following which he confessed to crime, saying that he took a revenge as he was in a relationship with deceased’s daughter for last one year,” SP South said.

He said the accused last evening got a chance and stabbed him with a sharp edged weapon.

“The case was cracked within hours as the accused was arrested at 2:00 AM in the night. Blood stained shirt, trouser and the knife used in the crime were recovered,” he said.

A 45-year-old man was stabbed to death last evening in Batamaloo area of Srinagar following which police launched probe to arrested the accused–

Meanwhile, police in a statement said that one juvenile (name withheld) has been arrested for murder in broad day light in Batmaloo yesterday.

“He was having romantic interest in daughter of victim. As he is above 16 years and offence is heinous, petition will be filed in court to treat him as adult as per section 15 of JJ act 2015.” police said—

