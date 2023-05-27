PDP’s DDC member resigns from party in Pampore

PAMPORE, May 27:People’s Democratic Party DDC member Pampore resigned from the party membership on Saturday.
Tazima Akhtar District Development Council (DDC) member of the People’s Democratic Party from Pampore area of Pulwama district on Saturday resigned from the basic membership of the party.
Tazeema, a resident of Batdalow Khrew village of Pampore Kashmir Reader that she has resigned from the basic membership of PDP and here after has no bearing with PDP.
