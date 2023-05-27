Cloudy to mainly dry weather forecast on weekend, rains from May 29-31 in J&K

Srinagar: Weatherman on Saturday forecast cloudy to mainly dry weather on weekend and intermittent ‘light to moderate’ rain, thunderstorm and lightning with possibility of hailstorm and gusty winds at a few places from May 29-31st in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Currently weather is partly cloudy throughout J&K. Brief spell of rain/thunderstorm may occur towards late afternoon/evening at scattered places while mainly dry is expected on May 29,” a meteorological department official said.

From May 29-31, he said, there is possibility of intermittent light to moderate rain, thunder and lightning with possibility of hailstorm and gusty winds at few places.

He said that farmers can carry out all kinds of farm operations till May 29 and “take the benefit of favorable weather conditions.”

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 9.0°C against 9.4°C on the previous night and it was 3.0°C below normal for the summer capital.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print