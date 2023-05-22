Stage set for discussions on ‘final deliverables’: Tourism Secy

Srinagar: The ‘Third G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting’, will be held from 22nd to 24th May in Srinagar. This was informed by Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Arvind Singh while addressing a press conference at SKICC Srinagar today.

Giving details, Arvind Singh said, the stage is set for discussions and deliberations on final deliverables and there are two key deliverables of the Tourism Working Group, which include GOA Roadmap for Tourism as a vehicle for achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs) and G20 Tourism Ministers’ Declaration.

This is the only working group meeting taking place in Srinagar as part of G20 effort with excellent response from all the member countries, all the invited countries and the international organisations, having the highest participation registered compared to the first two Tourism Working Group Meetings at Rann of Kutch and Siliguri.

Arvind Singh further said, G20 member countries, invited countries, and international organizations will give valuable inputs and feedback on these two draft documents and after negotiations with G20 Member Countries on these drafts, final versions will be placed in the ‘Fourth Tourism Working Group Meeting’.

Singh informed, the ‘3rd Tourism Working Group Meeting’ will deliberate on the five key priority areas namely Green Tourism, Digitalization, Skills, MSMEs and Destination Management. These priorities are key building blocks for accelerating the transition of the tourism sector and achieve the targets for 2030 SDGs.

Arvind Singh said that a side event on ‘Film Tourism for Economic Growth and Cultural Preservation’ will be organized on 22nd and 23rd May 2023, focusing on strategies to promote film tourism in J&K. The event will witness the participation of G20 member countries, invited countries, international organizations, and industry stakeholders. He also said that a draft ‘National Strategy on Film Tourism’ will be unveiled to provide a roadmap for harnessing the role of films in promoting tourist destinations.

Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Chief Coordinator G20 said, Tourism Working Group has the broader objectives first to present India’s rich and diverse cultural identity to the world and to promote tourism potential of India to the world. We have tried to bring in the sustainable tourism, eco tourism, adventure tourism etc. what is actually relevant to J&K, Sh. Shringla added.

Shringla further said, the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to ensure that the message of India’s G20 Presidency is taken down the grassroots level through Jan Bhagidari process and lot of efforts were made to sensitise the people of this country about G20.

Chief Secretary J&K, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta said, the change in J&K is evident on ground with the arrival of highest number of tourists (18.8 million) in 2022.

300 new tourist destinations to come up in Jammu and Kashmir seeing the influx of tourists with each destination providing enough to the tourists, said Sh. Mehta.

Dr. Mehta further said, the influx of highest number of foreign tourists to Jammu and Kashmir is a healthy sign for tourism in J&K.

During the 3rd Tourism Working Group meeting, the delegates will also visit the Art and Craft Bazaar organized by the State Government showcasing local handicrafts, work of artisans, signifying the importance of community participation. The delegates will also have ‘hands-on’ experience through DIY Activities at the Craft Bazaar.

During the press conference, it was also informed that the Ministry of Tourism is also promoting local products of Jammu and Kashmir by handing below souvenirs to delegates from ODOP like Paper Mache Box, Saffron from Pampore, Kawa Cups and Brass Spoon, Walnuts from Anantnag, Shopian and Kupwara.

This G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar aims to strengthen economic growth, preserve cultural heritage, and promote sustainable development of the region.

The Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, welcomes the participation of delegates from G20 member countries, invited countries, and international organizations to collectively work towards advancing the tourism sector and achieving the UN sustainable development goals 2030.

The G20 event presents a unique opportunity to highlight the tourism potential and cultural richness of the region. A detailed presentation about the event was also made by Additional Secretary, Sh. Rakesh Verma, Additional Director General PIB Region, Sh. Rajinder Chaudhry and Secretary Tourism J&K, Syed Aabid Rasheed Shah were also present at the media briefing.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print