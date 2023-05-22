MeT Issues ‘Orange’ Alert For ‘Isolated Heavy Rain’ In J&K next 24 hours

Srinagar: Weather department here on Sunday forecast mainly dry weather during the next 24 hours and scattered to widespread light to moderate rain and thunderstorm from tomorrow in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meteorological department also issued “orange warning” for “isolated heavy rain thunder lightning with gusty winds 30-40 kmph” on May 23 in J&K. Also a yellow warning for “isolated thunder and lightning isolated thunder and lightning” has been forecast on May 25 and 26.

There are four types of colour codes signifying the level of caution: green which means no action, yellow—situation to be watched, orange–government agencies need to be prepared for severe weather and red –action needed by the agencies.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 12.0°C against 9.7°C on the previous night and it was normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 8.4°C against 7.6°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 2.3°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 5.3°C against 3.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.8°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 8.6°C against 8.3°C on the previous night and it was 1.5°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 11.1°C against 8.3°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 9.0°C against 4.8°C on previous night and it was above normal by 1.9°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 22.7°C against 22.6°C on the previous night and it was 2.2°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 11.3°C (below normal by 0.9°C), Batote 15.3°C (0.3°C below normal), Katra 21.0°C (0.6°C below normal) and Bhaderwah 12.4°C (below normal by 1.3°C). Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of 2.6°C and 6.8°C respectively, he said.

