Two Govt teachers suspended for teaching in private coaching centre in Pulwama

Pulwama: Chief Education Officer (CEO) Pulwama has ordered suspension of two government teachers for teaching at a private coaching centre.

As per order issued by Chief Education Officer “Pursuant to regular online/offline complaints and as reported by the designated monitoring teams, two teaching personals were found involved in private coaching at SCI Pulwama on May-18 contrary to the service rules and repeated directions from the department to desist from the practice.”

“As such pending enquiry, they are placed under suspension with immediate effect. However, they shall report the institutions shown against each for further duties.” It reads.

As per order, one of the teacher who is posted at HS Singhoo Narbal has been directed to report at GUPS Shadimarg while another suspended teacher posted in GHS Rajpora has been directed to report at HS Doodimargh Lurgam.

“The suspendees are deemed to have been relieved of their duties to report to their new place by today positively.” It reads—(KNO)

