Union Education Minister assured CUET exam centre issue will be resolved on priority: LG Sinha

Srinagar’: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday said the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has assured him that the issue of CUET examination centres will be addressed on priority.

Office of LG J&K on its official Twitter handle, informed that LG Sinha discussed the matter relating to exam centres for the scheduled Common University Entrance Test (CUET) with Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan and requested for CUET centres in J&K.

LG Sinha said that the Union Minister has assured the issue will be addressed on priority.

Earlier, the University of Kashmir said that the CUET examination centre issue will get ‘resolved’ on Friday.

Vice Chancellor Prof Nilofar Khan said that it has taken up the CUET examination centre issue with the National Testing Agency (NTA) and Higher Education Department.

Pertinently, hundreds of aspirants have expressed concern over allotting examination centres outside Jammu and Kashmir in contrary to their preferred centres.

The aspirants said that their preferred examination centres for the entrance test were changed from Jammu and Kashmir to other states by NTA—(KNO)

