Lahore: An anti-terrorism court here on Friday approved pre-arrest bail for Imran Khan in three cases filed against Pakistan’s former prime minister after his arrest on May 9.

While granting him bail till June 2, the Lahore anti-terrorism court (ATC) court also directed the 70-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief to become a part of the investigation.

One of the cases registered against Khan pertains to the attack on Corps Commander House in Lahore.

