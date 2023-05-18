Two non-locals die, nine injured in Awantipora road accident

Srinagar: At least two non-locals died while as nine more were injured in a road accident in Barsoo area of Awantipora on Thursday.

An official said that an accident took place on National Highway near Goripora bridge when a tempo coming from Jammu to Srinagar bearing registration number no Jk06/3355 turned turtle.

In the incident two persons died on the spot while nine more were injured who have been shifted to PHC Awantipora for treatment, he said.

Those who lost their lives have been identified as Lakshman Dumka residents of Jharkhand amd Suman Devi Chatterpure, resident of Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, bodies have been shifted to SDH Pampore while further proceedings have been initiated.

Police have registered a case and further investigation have been taken up.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print