Sopore youth injured due to accidental electrocution succumbs after 11 days

Sopore; A 26-year-old youth who was injured due to electrocution while installing CCTV cameras in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on May 07, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

An official said that the youth received electric shock accidentally while installing CCTV cameras for a local army unit nearby the camp in Sopore town.

He said that the incident, the youth identified as Danish was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, where from he was referred to Srinagar.

“However, after 11 days Danish succumbed to his injuries today morning,” the official said.

Meanwhile, a senior police official told KNO that Danish had received grievous injuries due to accidental electric shock on May 07 and today morning he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

“Local administration, police and army provided all the required assistance to the family during the hospitalisation of the injured youth. Further, all necessary support is being provided to the family,” he said—

