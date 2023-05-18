Government Teacher Suspended for Teaching at Private Coaching Centre in Anantnag

Srinagar: Department of Education ordered suspension of a government teacher for teaching at a private coaching centre in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

“In terms of Rule 31 of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules 1956, pending enquiry into the conduct Mr. Bilal Ahmad Lone teacher Middle School Garoora presently deployed at Model Boys Higher Secondary Anantnag is placed under suspension with immediate effect in violation of Rule 10 of the J&K Government Employees (Conduct) Rules, 1971, Chapter (IV) Section 28 of RTE Act, 2009, circular number 49-JK(Edu) of 2022, dated 17.11.2022”, reads an order,

“During the period of suspension, the suspendee shall remain attached with the principal District Institute of Education and Training Anantnag”, reads the order further. (GNS)

