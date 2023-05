Srinagar: A woman from Kupwara was injured in a road accident near SDA office in Bemina area of Srinagar on Tuesday.

An official said that two vehicles collided with each other near SDA office resulting in injuries to a woman, who has been shifted to JVC hospital Bemina for treatment.

She has been identified as Raja Begum (56) wife of Gh Hassan Bhat of Langate Kupwara.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident and both vehicles have been seized—(KNO)

