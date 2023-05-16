Gulmarg all set to host G20 event, all arrangements put in place: CEO Gulmarg

Srinagar: Chief Executive Officer Gulmarg Development Authority on Tuesday said that the famous ski resort is all set to to host high-profile G20 event as all necessary arrangements have been put in place for the same.

CEO Gulmarg Development Authority, Ghulam Jeelani Zargar said that the tourist destination is all set to receive the delegation and international set up has been put in place to welcome the delegation.

He said that the Summit is going to give a boast to the tourism sector especially to Gulmarg. “We witnessed a record break 1.40 lakh tourist arrivals this April. We often witness domestic tourist arrivals, but this grand event is going to grab the attention of foreign tourists and we are expecting highest number of foreign tourist arrivals this year”, Zargar said.

He hoped that this would be a great experience for the delegation as well as tourists. “To enhance the aesthetic value of the existing structures, footpaths and medians have been developed, roads are being furnished, hoardings have been installed. Welcome boards and signages have also been erected in Gulmarg. The road to Gulmarg from Srinagar, the Narbal-Gulmarg stretch, is being given a new look,” he said.

Zargar said that the tourist destination this April witnessed a huge footfall, besides the largest cable car cooperation sales also crossed 1 crore mark which usually used to be around 40,000—(KNO)

