HADP very ambitious program, confident of achieving new milestones: LG

Addresses ‘Kisan Sampark Abhiyan’ At Poolia, Anantnag

Anantnag: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed the ‘Kisan Sampark Abhiyan’ at Panchayat Halqa Poolia, Dooru at Anantnag, today.

Addressing a large gathering of farmers, agri-entrepreneurs and members of PRIs, the Lt Governor said the 4-month long Farmer Contact Campaign focuses on farmers’ orientation, skilling, handholding to ensure effective and efficient implementation of Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP) in J&K UT.

“I strongly believe the path of all-round development passes through the villages. HADP will ensure limitless potential & possibilities of development in farming sector is fully realized to change the destiny of rural J&K,” he said.

At the Kisan Sampark Abhiyan, the Lt Governor shared the efforts of the UT administration by keeping farmers at the centre of the policies to transform the agricultural economy.

“The unprecedented progress & growth in Agriculture & Allied sectors in the UT is a testimony to our resolve that there should be prosperity in all the farming households and the steady, viable & profitable farming should inspire the young generations to take up farming,” said the Lt Governor.

Under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, we are moving ahead with a vision to take the agriculture sector in J&K on a trajectory of high growth and prepare our farmers to meet new challenges and make farming accessible & profitable, he added.

The Lt Governor lauded the progressive farmers of the district and other stakeholder associated with agriculture & allied sectors for their contributions in Anantnag’s tremendous growth in agriculture & allied sector.

“All the ambitious and innovative interventions, whether it is revival of Mushkbudji or Yellow Revolution, is bearing fruit because of impressive partnership between farmers and the administration and HADP will help the farmers to scale new heights,” said the Lt Governor.

Today, Anantnag has the unique distinction of being the trout district of the country & the leading district of the UT in terms of sericulture sector. We have made multiple interventions to boost production. We have established three new organic clusters and first Farmers Producer Organization of fisheries sector in the district, besides processing and packaging units have been set up to promote trout farming on a large scale, he added.

The Lt Governor urged the farmers across the UT to actively participate in the Kisan Sampark Abhiyan and explore new possibilities of growth & prosperity.

“Holistic Agriculture Development Program is a very ambitious program and we are confident of achieving the new milestones. Our firm resolve to bridge the rural-urban gaps has already produced many concrete initiatives and impressive development in agri & agro-based small industries,” the Lt Governor observed.

He emphasized on effective utilization of Agri-Infrastructure Fund and also assured every possible support and assistance from the administration to the farming community and the budding agri-preneurs.

“Our dream is not only to build a strong farming ecosystem, but also to create opportunity for employment & self-employment at the local level through HADP, create rural assets, strengthen self-help groups and making the 70% population engaged in farming self-reliant,” he said.

Responding to the demands and issues projected by the PRI representatives and the farmers, the Lt Governor assured that all the genuine concerns of the people will be addressed on priority.

The Lt Governor also reiterated the government’s commitment to work for the welfare of the common man and not for the select few.

He further sought active participation of PRI members, common people and other stakeholders in the successful conduct of the upcoming G20 event. This is a great opportunity to showcase the real potential of the Union Territory to the world, he added.

Muhammad Yusuf Gorsi, Chairperson, DDC Anantnag and Mohammad Iqbal Ahangar, Chairman Municipal Committee Dooru hailed the efforts of the Lt Governor led administration for the welfare of the farmers and transforming the lives of the people. Progressive farmers also shared their success stories.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor distributed sanction letters to the beneficiaries of different Government Schemes.

Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir; PRI members, senior officials, HoDs and farmers in large numbers were present.

