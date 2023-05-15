G20: Security Stepped Up In Srinagar, Elsewhere

Srinagar: As G20 meeting in Srinagar draws nearer, security has been beefed up in Kashmir Valley as well as Jammu including its border areas.

Official sources said that the security agencies have identified infiltration routes and stepped up security to prevent any infiltration from across the border.

The third G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting will be held at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) on the banks of the Dal lake in Srinagar from May 22 to 24.

Security has been heightened in Srinagar and other districts of the Valley. There are special nakas set up at many places and security forces were seen checking and frisking vehicles randomly.

Security has been heightened in Jammu, particularly in border districts, and around all vital Army and security establishments, the officials said.

Multi-tier security of Army, Border Security Force, police and Central Reserve Police Force besides Village Defence Committees has been activated along the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC), they said.

Security and checkpoints have also been strengthened along the Jammu-Pathankot highway, all vehicles are being checked and all movements are being monitored, they added.

At Jammu’s entry points, checking of vehicles and frisking of people are being done, the officials said.

In Poonch and Rajouri, cordon and search operations (CASO) are going on to track down attackers involved in the attacks on April 20 and May 5 in which 10 soldiers, including five paratroopers, were killed, according to the officials.

