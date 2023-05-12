LG Sinha inaugurates newly renovated Polo View market; says Sgr to look like Mumbai, Delhi, Chandigarh

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday said the markets of Lal Chowk and old Srinagar will look like that of Delhi, Chandigarh and other cities and people while being Srinagar would feel they are in Mumbai or Delhi.

“Lal Chowk and the old city will have new markets soon. People going to these markets will feel as if they are in Delhi, Chandigarh or Mumbai. In the coming days, there would be more new markets (under smart city projects),” LG Sinha sais after inaugurating the Polo View market of the city, renovated under the Smart City Project.

He said Srinagar markets will look like that of Mumbai and Delhi. “People while shopping will feel as if they are in Delhi or Mumbai,” he said. The Polo-View market was completed recently under Smart City project and the shopkeepers had expressed their gratitude to the J&K administration for changing the face of the market. The LG also visited the temple at Abi Guzar. He was accompanied by SMC Mayor Junaid Azim Matoo, SMC Commissioner Athar Amir Khan and other officials of the administration.

Srinagar city is going under massive revamp under Smart City Projects worth Rs 3000 Crore. Recently, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta stated that Srinagar would have been no better than what is going to be. Under the smart city projects, the J&K administration has laid cycle tracks and kept the cycles available against hourly charges at various points in the city. Roadside car parking has also been made available against charges. The famous clock tower also known as Ghanta Ghar is also being renovated besides the roads surrounding it—(KNO)

