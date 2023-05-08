1 dead, 2 injured in Kupwara road accident

Kupwara: A man died while two others were injured after a car they were traveling in met with an accident in Nechiyan Top in Karnah sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

An official said the trio was traveling in an Alto vehicle this afternoon when the accident took place.

He said in the incident a man died on the spot while two others were injured and they have been admitted to a hospital.

He identified the deceased as Mohammad Rafeeq Qureshi (52) of Tadd Karnah.

The two injured have been identified as Shakoor Ahmad a resident of Dragger and Mohammad Ramzan a resident of Handwara—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print