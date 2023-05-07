Rajnath Takes Stock Of Security Situation In Rajouri

Jammu: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday took stock of the operational preparedness of the Army and the security situation along the border during his visit to Rajouri. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi were present during the review meeting held at the Army Base Camp, official sources said.

Rajnath Singh interacted with the soldiers and “commended their valour and zeal” while operating in “challenging situations”.

“He asserted that the Nation feels secure because of the unmatched courage, commitment and constant vigil of the soldiers of the Indian Army in difficult areas,” Rajnath Singh said as per an official statement.

“He motivated them to continue working with the same dedication and bravery, stating that the Government and the people of the country are with the Armed Forces always.”

Rajnath Singh also paid homage to the five elite soldiers who were killed in Rajouri in a blast amid encounter. “Their sacrifice will never be forgotten”, he said.

Rajnath’s visit along with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande comes amidst a militantry operation in the forest area of Rajouri. Five soldiers were killed and a Major ranked officer injured in the blast triggered by the militants in the woods. Army on Saturday said that one militant was killed and another was “likely” injured.

