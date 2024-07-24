Govt dismisses 4 employees for anti-national activities

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Government today dismissed four employees, belonging to various departments: 02 from Police Department (Constables), 01 from School Education Department (Junior Assistant) and 01 from Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (Village Level Worker) in terms of Article 311 of the Constitution of India for their deep involvement in anti-national activities.

The activities of these below mentioned employees had come to the adverse notice of law enforcement and intelligence agencies, as they found them thickly involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the State evidencing their involvement in terror related activities.

Imtiyaz Ahmad Lone, Constable in Police Department S/o Mohammad Akram Lone R/o Gamraj, Tral, District Pulwama, was involved in the commission of offence of supplying, transporting and facilitating delivery of Arms and Ammunitions for promotion and executing terror acts.

Bazil Ahmad Mir, Junior Assistant in School Education Department S/o Manzoor Ahmad Mir R/o Khurhama Lalpora, District Kupwara, is also involved in the commission of offence of nurturing drug syndicate in and around Lolab area and has become a full fledged trafficker of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, having direct relationship with the terrorists/secessionists ecosystem.

Mushtaq Ahmad Pir, Selection Grade Constable in J&K Police S/o Abdul Ahad Pir R/o Kalmoona, Vilgam Handwara, District Kupwara, being resident of border area in Kupwara had established contacts with narcotic drug smugglers across the border in Pakistan and was running a drug cartel in the North Kashmir belt. He had a direct association with the kingpins of narco-terror syndicate operating across the border and has a direct relationship with terrorists/secessionists ecosystem.

Mohd. Zaid Shah, Village Level Worker in the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj S/o Hassam Ul Din Geelani R/o Basgran, Uri, District Baramulla, is a hardcore drug peddler. He had received huge consignment of heroin from drug smugglers across LoC in PoJK, playing pivotal role in the generation of funds derived from narco trade that inevitably gets channelized to sustain terrorists- secessionists ecosystem in J&K. He was at the forefront of running a drug cartel in north Kashmir belt and was in constant touch with the individuals of J&K Origin, who had exfiltrated into Pakistan in 1990, for terrorist training and are currently settled in PoJK.

Government has adopted a Zero tolerance policy towards the anti-national elements who have been taking advantage of being in the Government service.

