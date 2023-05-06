Woman among 2 killed in lightning strike at Budgam

Budgam: Two persons including a woman were killed after lightning struck them on Saturday at Khansahib area in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

An official said that a lady and a man were breeding their sheep in a higher altitude area when the lightning struck them this afternoon.

The incident took place at Sochalpathri Mujpathri, he said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Khansahib, Mubashir Ahmad confirmed the incident and identified the duo as Mohd Sultan Chopan (57) and Taja Begum (45) wife of Abdul Samad Chopan, resident of Gurweith Kalan—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print