Baramulla Encounter: 01 militant killed, operation on

SRINAGAR,- One militant has been killed in an ongoing encounter at Karahama Kunzer area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.

Official sources said that one militant has been killed in an ongoing encounter, however identity of the slain militant is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier Reports that a joint team of Police and army launched a nocturnal cordon and search operation in Karhama Kunzer.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.

