Two JeM Militant Associates Arrested in Awantipora, Arms And Ammunition Recovered: Police

Srinagar’: Police on Friday claimed to have arrested two Jash-e-Mohammad militant associates in South Kashmir’s Awantipora.

In a handout, the police said that based on a specific input, an operation was carried out on 04/05/23 by joint parties of J&K police, 42 RR, 03 RR & 180 Bn CRPF leading to arrest of 02 militant associates namely Bashir Ahmad and Gulzar Ahmad residents of Tral Awantipora.On whose disclosure, the following recoveries were made one AK-56, oneAK Magazine, 55 AK live Rounds, 4 Pistol, 6 Pistol Magazines, 24 Pistol live.

According to police spokesman, In this regard, a case FIR U/S of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Explosive Substances Act and Arms Act stands registered in Police Station Tral and investigation taken up.

The timely arrest with arms and ammunition has averted militantt attacks like targeted killings in Awantipora/ adjoining areas, as well as avoided the nefarious designs of JeM to recruit young boys for their illegal/Unlawful Activities, reads the statement

