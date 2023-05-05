Make G20 meeting success: LG to officials

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday asked officials to make concerted efforts to ensure that the upcoming G20 meeting here is conducted successfully.

He made the remarks while chairing a high-level meeting to review the preparations for the third G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting from May 21-23.

“G20 is a matter of pride for the country. We should make concerted efforts to ensure successful conduct of the G20 meeting in Srinagar,” Sinha said at the meeting.

He asked different departments to contribute enthusiastically to make the event memorable.

The review meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, Additional Chief Secretary R K Goyal, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh, special secretary and joint secretaries from the G20 Secretariat.

Advisor to the LG Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar and Ministry of Tourism Secretary Arvind Singh joined the meeting via video conferencing.

The meeting, organised with the aim of making the upcoming event a success with the cooperation of all stakeholders, reviewed various aspects of preparation, an official spokesperson said.

Srinagar has been given a massive facelift ahead of the G20 meeting.

Yesterday, Lieutenant Governor reviewed security arrangements in the valley with top civil and police officials at Civil Secretariat in Srinagar.

All aspects of security scenario were discussed at the meeting, sources said. The senior civil and police officials gave detailed feedback to the Lieutenant Governor, they said.

Last week, Sinha had held similar security review meeting of Jammu division at the Civil Secretariat.

The Government wants to make fool-proof security and other arrangements for G20 event.

“Specialized Force and anti-drone technology from New Delhi will be deployed in Srinagar and tourist places where G20 delegates will visit. Additional paramilitary forces will also be relocated and deployed in Srinagar, Gulmarg and other vulnerable areas to ensure peaceful meeting,” they said.

