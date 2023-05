Jammu,: Injuries to some army personnel are feared as an army chopper personnel on board reportedly crashed in Marwah area of Kishtwar district on Thursday.

As per initial details, an army chopper flying in Marwah area of Kishtwar district reportedly crashed.

Some army personnel including pilots were reportedly on board in the army chopper.

While confirming the incident, a police official said that initial information suggests crash while more details are awaited—(KNO)

