Sopore girl’s body fished out from Jhelum in Boniyar after 5 months

Sopore: The body of a 17-year-old girl who had jumped into the river Jhelum in Sopore town of north Kashmir on December 12 last year, was fished out nearly after 5 months, officials said in Tuesday.

An official said , that the girl had jumped into the river Jhelum at Jamia bridge in Sopore on December 12 last year.

Efforts were made to retrieve her body shortly after the incident, but all in vain as authorities failed to retrieve the body.

The official said her decomposed body was retrieved by the locals in Boniyar area of Baramulla yesterday, following which the body was taken to GMC Baramulla.

He said the DNA samples of her family have also been taken and after completion of all formalities, the body will be handed over to the family for the last rites.

Notably, the authorities had called off the search operation to trace her body after 20 days—(KNO)

