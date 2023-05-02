2 Students Injured in Knife Attack

Srinagar: At least two students sustained injuries in an alleged knife attack by an unidentified youth in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, this afternoon, sources said.
They told GNS that two students, Hidayat Ahmad Tantray son of Ab. Rashid and Ibrahim Ahmad Tantray son of Noor Mohd – both residents of Beehama Ganderbal, were attacked by an unidentified youth, leaving them with multiple injuries.
The duo, they said, was taken to District Hospital Ganderbal from where they were referred to SKIMS Soura for further treatment.

