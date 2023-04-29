Conductor dies, driver injured as truck hits electric pole in Srinagar

Srinagar: A truck conductor died while driver was injured after the vehicle hit an electric pole in Shalteng area of Srinagar on Saturday evening.

An official said that a truck hit an electrical pole at Shalteng chowk due to which its conductor received an electric shock.

He said that conductor was shifted to JVC hospital where doctor him declared dead on arrival. “The condition of the driver is said to be stable”.

He has been identified as Kala, a resident of Punjab. Meanwhile, police have taken cognisance of the incident—(KNO)

