BJP targets 4 lakh venues for people to listen to 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’

New Delhi: The BJP is going all out to make the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio broadcast an “unprecedented” mass outreach programme and will make arrangements at 100 venues on average in every assembly constituency across the country for people to listen to it.

The BJP said it will make arrangements at around four lakh places across the country for people to hear Modi’s address, with party president J P Nadda overseeing the entire exercise to make it a “historic” success.

Overseas Indians around the world will also listen to ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the party said in a statement.

