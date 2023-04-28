J&K Reports 38 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 1 Death

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 38 fresh covid-19 cases while there was one death due to the virus during the last 24 hours, officials said on Friday.

They said that 19 cases each were reported from Jammu and Kashmir divisions, taking the overall tally to 481551. Among the cases, 174932 are from Jammu division and 306619 from Kashmir Valley.

Providing district wise details of the cases, they said, Jammu reported 15, Udhampur 2, Rajouri 0, Doda 1, Kathua 0, Samba 1, Poonch 0, Ramban 0, Reasi 0, Srinagar 2, Baramulla 2, Budgam 2, Pulwama 1, Kupwara 7, Anantnag 2, Bandipora 0, Ganderbal 1, Kulgam 2 and Shopian 0.

There was one death from Jammu division during the time. So far 4790 people have succumbed to the virus and among them include 2357 from Jammu division and 2433 from the Valley.

Besides, they said, 39 Covid-19 patients recovered during the last 24 hours—29 from Jammu division and 10 from Kashmir Valley. There are now 325 active cases— 166 in Jammu and 159 in Kashmir

