India seeks to enhance trade ties with Latin America: EAM Jaishankae tells biz forum in Colombia

Bogota:India seeks to bolster its trade with Latin America which is approaching USD 50 billion, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said, as he highlighted that the Indian companies are investing significantly in the region in sectors like energy, mining, agriculture and automobiles.

Addressing the India-Colombia Business Forum here in Colombia’s capital on Thursday, he said his four-nation trip to Latin America was aimed at exploring ways to upgrade India’s level of cooperation with the region.

“Our purpose in being here today is to highlight the growing presence of India in Latin America. Trade volumes between us are approaching the USD 50 billion level annually. Our companies are investing significantly in the region, from energy and mining to agriculture and auto sector,” he said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print