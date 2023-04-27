HC Orders Major Reshuffle In Judiciary, 76 Judges shifted

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh on Wednesday ordered major reshuffle in judiciary, transferring as many as 76 judicial officers in the interest of administration.

According to an order by Registrar General Shahzad Azeem, Bala Jyoti, P.O. J&K Labour and Industrial Tribunal, has been repatriated from deputation and posted as Special Judge Anti- Corruption Court (CBI cases), Jammu vice Ramesh Kumar Wattal.

Muhammad Yousuf Wani, Principal District & Sessions Judge Baramuila is transferred and posted as Member, J&K Special Tribunal, Srinagar on deputation vice Shujat Ali Khan .

Jaffer Hussain Beg, Principal District & Sessions Judge, Kathua, is transferred and posted as Principal District & Sessions Judge, Anantnag vice S.C Kattal.

Ashok Kumar Shavan, Principal District & Sessions Judge, Poonch is transferred and posted as Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kathua vice Jaffer Hussain Beg.

Muhammad Ashraf Malik, Principal District & Sessions Judge, Budgam is transferred and posted as Principal District & Sessions Judge, Baramuila vice Muhammad Yousuf Wani.

Ravinder Nath Wattal, Principal District & Sessions Judge, Reasi, is transferred and posted as Principal District & Sessions Judge, Rajouri vice Kaipana Reva.

Yash Paul Kotwai, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kishtwar, is transferred and posted as Principal District and Sessions Judge, Samba vice Sonia Gupta.

Jeema Bashir, Registrar Inspection, High Court Wing Srinagar, is transferred and posted as P.O. MACT, Srinagar on deputation vice Gowher Majid Dalal.

Sonia Gupta, Principal District & Sessions Judge Samba, is transferred and posted as Principal District & Sessions Judge, Reasi vice Ravinder Nath Wattal.

Kalpana Reva, Principal District & Sessions Judge Rajouri, is transferred and posted as P.O. J&K Labour and Industrial Tribunal on deputation vice Bala Jyoti.

S.C. Kattal, Principal District & Sessions Judge Anantnag, is transferred and posted as Special Judge, Anti-Corruption (CBI Cases) Srinagar vice Jatinder Singh Jamwal.

Jatinder Singh Jamwal, Special Judge, Anti Corruption (CBI Cases), Srinagar, is transferred and posted as 3rd Additional District & Sessions Judge (TADA/POTA)/NIA) Court, Jammu, vice Ashwanl Kumar.

Khalil Ahmad Choudhary, Presiding Officer, Fact Track Court, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Principal District and Sessions Judge, Budgam vice Muhammad Ashraf Malik.

Chain Lal Bavaria, Special Judge Anti-Corruption, Srinagar, is transferred and posted as 2 nd Additional District Judge, Jammu vice Balbir Lal.

Rupali Ratta, District Judge, LRP, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Registrar Inspection, High Court Wing Jammu against the available post.

Balbir Lal, 2 nd Additional District and Sessions Judge, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Additional District & Sessions Judge, Anantnag against the available vacancy.

Ashwani Kumar Sharma, 3 rd Additional District & Sessions Judge (TADA/POTA), Jammu, is transferred and posted as Principal District & Sessions Judge, Poonch vice Ashok Kumar Shavan.

Kusum Lata Pandita, Principal Judge, Family Court, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Additional District and Sessions Judge, Kathua vice Manjit Singh Manhas.

Muhammad Ashraf Khan, P.O MACT, Jammu, is repatriated from deputation and posted as District Judge, LRP, High Court Wing Jammu vice Rupali Ratta.

Abdul Nasir, Additional District Judge, Bank Cases, Srinagar, is transferred and posted as P.O MACT, Jammu on deputation vice Muhammad Ashraf Khan.

Surinder Singh, P.O Fast Track Court, Ramban, is transferred and posted as Special Judge Anti-corruption, Srinagar vice Chain Lal Bavaria.

Ajay Kumar Gupta, 1st Additional District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar, is transferred and posted as Principal Judge, Family Court, Jammu vice Kusum Lata Pandita.

Sudhir Kumar Khajurla, 3 rd Additional District & Sessions Judge, Srinagar, is transferred and posted as P.O Fast Track Court, Jammu vice Khalil Ahmad Chowdhary.

Om Prakash Thakur, One Man Forest Authority, is repatriated from deputation and posted as Additional District & Sessions Judge, Pulwama against the available vacancy.

Gowher Majid Dalal, P.O. MACT, Srinagar, is repatriated from deputation and posted as 4 th Additional District & Sessions Judge, Srinagar vice Naushad Ahmad Khan.

Manjit Singh Manhas, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Kathua, is transferred and posted as Principal District & Sessions Judge, Kishtwar vice Yash Paul Kotwal.

Naushad Ahmad Khan, 4th Additional District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar, is transferred and posted as One Man Forest Authority on deputation vice Om Prakash Thakur.

Som Lal, P.O Fast Track Court, Kulgam, is transferred and posted as P.O Fast Track Court (POCSO Cases), Jammu against the available vacancy.

Sandeep Kour, Additional Sessions Judge, Anti Corruption Srinagar, is transferred and posted as 3rd Additional District Judge, Srinagar vice Sudhir Kumar.

Arvind Sharma, Additional District Judge, Ganderbal, is transferred and posted as Additional District Judge, Bank Cases (Commercial Court), Srinagar vice Abdul Nasir.

Khurshid-ul-Islam, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Bandipora, is transferred and posted as 1st Additional District & Sessions Judge, Srinagar vice Ajay Gupta.

Parvez Iqbal, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Poonch, is transferred and posted as Additional District & Sessions Judge, Kulgam vice Som Lal.

Civil Judges (Senior Division)/Sub Judges

Abdul Qayoom Mir, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Bandipora, is transferred and posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kulgam vice Manzoor Ahmad Zargar.

Manzoor Ahmad Zargar, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kulgam, is transferred and posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate, Bandipora vice Abdul Qayoom Mir.

Yahya Firdous Ahangar, Secretary DLSA, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate, Doda vice Geeta Kumari.

Manzoor Ahmad Khan, Sub-Judge Surankote, is transferred and posted as Sub-Judge Kupwara vice Rajeev Kumar.

Sushil Singh, Special Mobile Magistrate, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Secretary DLSA, Pulwama vice Riyaz Ahmad.

Ramesh Lal, Sub-Judge Batote, is transferred and posted as Secretary DLSA, Bhaderwah vice Mudasar Farooq.

Rafia Hassan, Sub-Judge, Bijbahara, is transferred and posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate, Shopian vice Iqbal Ahmad Akhoon.

Mir Wajahat, Secretary DLSA Anantnag, is transferred and posted as Sub-Judge, Chadoora vice Tabasum Qadir Parray .

Fozia Paul, Secretary DLSA Srinagar, is transferred and posted as City Judge, Srinagar vice Ajay Kumar.

Umesh Sharma, Excise Magistrate Jammu, is transferred and posted as Sub-Judge, Bhaderwah vice Sumati Sharma.

Geeta Kumari, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Doda, is transferred and posted as Excise Magistrate, Jammu vice Umesh Sharma.

Jahangir Ahmad Bakshi, Special Mobile Magistrate (Traffic), Srinagar is transferred and posted as Secretary DLSA, Srinagar vice Fozia Paul.

Anjana Rajput, Sub-Judge, Nowshera, is transferred and posted as Sub-Judge, Batote vice Ramesh Lal.

Wajahat Husain, Secretary DLSA Rajouri is transferred and posted as Sub Judge, Surankote vice Manzoor Ahmad Khan.

Raj Kumar, Railway Magistrate, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Sub-Judge, Ramnagar vice Smriti Sharma.

Iqbal Ahmad Akhoon, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Shopian is transferred and posted as Special Mobile Magistrate, Baramulla vice Sajad-ur-Rehman.

Riyaz Ahmad, Secretary DLSA, Pulwama, is transferred and posted as Special Mobile Magistrate, Rajouri against the available vacancy.

Tabasum Qadir Parray, Sub-Judge, Chadoora, is transferred and posted as Secretary DLSA Anantnag, vice Mir Wajahat.

Sajad-Ur – Rehman, Special Mobile Magistrate, Baramulla, is transferred and posted as Sub-Judge, Uri vice Altaf Hussain Khan.

Altaf Hussain Khan Sub-Judge, Uri, is transferred and posted as Sub-Judge, Pattan vice Deputy Kumar .

Deputy Kumar, Sub-Judge, Pattan, is transferred and posted as Sub-Judge, Nowshera vice Anjana Rajput .

Ajay Kumar, City Judge, Srinagar, is transferred and posted as Secretary DLSA, Udhampur against the available vacancy.

Smriti Sharma, Sub-Judge, Ramnagar, is transferred and posted as Secretary DLSA Jammu vice Yahya Firdous Ahangar.

Sumati Sharma, Sub-Judge, Bhaderwah, is transferred and posted as Special Mobile Magistrate, Jammu vice Sushil Singh.

Mudasar Farooq, Secretary DLSA, Bhaderwah, is transferred and posted as Special Mobile Magistrate (T), Srinagar vice Jahangir Ahmad Bakshi.

Muzamil Ahmad Wani, Secretary DLSA, Kupwara, is transferred and posted as Sub-Judge, Bijbehara vice Rafia Hassan.

Rajeev Kumar, Sub-Judge, Kupwara, is transferred and posted as Sub-Judge Railway Magistrate, Jammu vice Raj Kumar.

Civil Judges (Junior Division)/Munsiffs

Iqbal Rafiq Vakil, Munsiff, Tangdhar, is transferred and posted as Munslff Handwara vice Adnan Manzoor.

Touseef Ahmad Magrey, Sub-Registrar Srinagar, is transferred and posted · as Munsiff, Pampore vice Junaid Imtiaz Mir.

Girja Shavan, Munsiff, Hiranagar, is transferred and posted as Munsiff, Akhnoor vice Himani Parihar.

Juniad Imtiaz Mir, Munsiff, Pampre, is transferred and posted as Munsiff, Bhaderwah vice Shazia Choudhary.

Faizan-I-Nazar, Munsiff, Puiwama, is transferred and posted as Munsiff, Tangdhar vice Iqbal Rafiq Vakil.

Majid Farooq Mir, Munsiff, Shangus, is transferred and posted as Munsiff, Pulwama vice Faizan-I-Nazar.

Imran Haneef Khan, Additional Special Mobile Magistrate, Kralpora, is transferred and posted as Munsiff, Drass vice Shabir Ahmad Malik.

Rimpi Rani, Sub-Registrar, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Munsiff, Hiranagar vice Girja Shavan.

Babar Hussain, District Mobile Magistrate (T) Dada, is transferred and posted as Munsiff, Shangus vice Majid Farooq Mir.

Shabir Ahmad Malik, Munsiff, Drass, is transferred and posted as Additional Special Mobile Magistrate, Kralpora vice Imran Haneef Khan.

Shilpa Dogra, District Mobile Magistrate (T), Kathua and Neena Thakur, Additional Special Mobile Magistrate, Ramban shall swap their respective place of postings.

Poonam Gupta, Munsiff Samba, is transferred and posted as Additional Special Mobile Magistrate, Biliawar against the available vacancy.

Himani Parihar, Munsiff, Akhnoor, is transferred and posted as Munsiff, Samba vice Poonam Gupta.

Shazia Choudhary, Munsiff, Bhaderwah, is transferred and posted as Additional Special Mobile Magistrate, Dada vice Arvind Manhas.

Arvind Manhas, Additional Special Mobile Magistrate Doda, is transferred and posted as District Mobile Magistrate (T), Dada vice Babar Hussain.

Deldan Ang mo, Munsiff LRP, High Court Jammu is transferred and posted as Sub-Registrar, Jammu vice Rimpi Rani.

Adnan Manzoor, Munsiff, Handwara, is transferred and posted as Sub – Registrar, Srinagar vice Touseef Ahmad Magrey.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print