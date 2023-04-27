1980’s like Bollywood era returning to J&K: LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that 1980’s like wonderful era of Bollywood is returning to Jammu & Kashmir with the support of the people.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function in Sumbal, LG Sinha,said that over the years around 300 movies have been shot in Kashmir.

He said yesterday famous Bollywood director Rajkumar Hirani came to meet him and Shah Rukh Khan is also in the Valley for movies shooting, which is the testimony of ground situation here.

LG Sinha said the wonderful era of 1980’s is returning to Jammu and Kashmir with the support of the people.

“Returning of Bollywood will help in employment generation and improve the economic condition of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said—(KNO)

