3 workers arrested on bribery charges in ARTO office Sopore disengaged

Srinagar: The authorities on Wednesday disengaged three consolidated workers, who were arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau in Assistant Regional Transport Office Sopore for accepting bribe.

According to an order,the consolidated workers were disengaged on the recommendations of ARTO Baramulla.

“In view of the recommendations made by the ARTO Baramulla conveyed by the RTO Kashmir, the workers Aijaz Ahmed Mir, Mohammad Ashraf Dar and Farooq Ahmed Wagay are hereby disengaged with immediate effect,” reads the order.

The trio was arrested by a team of ACB while demanding and accepting bribe in ARTO office Sopore this month—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print