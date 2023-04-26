‘Very difficult’ to engage with a neighbour who practises cross-border terrorism’: EAM Jaishankar on Pak

Panama City: In a veiled attack on Pakistan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said it is “very difficult” for India to engage with a neighbour who practises cross-border terrorism against the country.

His blunt remarks came days after Pakistan confirmed that its Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit India for a key meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Goa early next month.

“We both are members of the SCO. So, we typically attend meetings. We are the chair of (the SCO) this year. So, the meeting is taking place in India. The bottom line of this issue is that it is for us very difficult to engage with a neighbour who practises cross-border terrorism against us,” Jaishankar said here at a joint press briefing on Monday with his counterpart from Panama Janaina Tewaney Mencomo.

