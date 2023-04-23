Anjuman Auqaf regrets disallowing Eid prayers at Jamia Masjid Srinagar

Srinagar: Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid expressed resentment over disallowing of Eid prayers at the historic Jama Masjid today for the 4th consecutive year.

Anjuman in a statement said that police and civil authorities last evening informed them that Eid prayers would only be allowed at Jama Masjid if held before 7.30 Am which was not possible as they had already informed that prayers will be offered at 09:00 am as people from far-flung areas come to offer Eid prayers here.

It said Jama Masjid is a central place of congregational prayers in the valley and the purpose of such central places of worship is to provide a space and opportunity to Muslims so that they can pray together in large numbers on Fridays and other occasions.

“To facilitate people from across the Valley to reach these central places prayer timings are decided accordingly and like in Dargah Hazratbal prayers timings by the Waqf board was set at 10.30 am, Anjuman Auqaf had also announced prayers at 9:00 am. It is strange that if congregational prayers can be allowed at other places at 10:30 am, why not at Jama Masjid. Why unreasonable conditions are being applied here?”

The Auqaf said that it fails to understand while the grand occasions of Shab-e-Qadr and Jummat-ul-Vida were performed by a large number of people in Jama Masjid in a pleasant and peaceful atmosphere, why were Eid prayers barred?

Anjuman Auqaf regrets this approach of the authorities causing great hurt and sorrow to the Muslims of J&K and also the prolonged house detention of Dr Molvi Umar Farooq. (KNS)

