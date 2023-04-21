Eid-ul-Fitr on 22 April

Srinagar: The crescent for the month of Shawwal 1444 A.H has not been sighted anywhere in Jammu and Kashmir, Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam said here on Thursday evening.
Islam said there was no testimony from anywhere regarding the sighting of crescent, leading this office to conclude that the Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed on Saturday across Jammu and Kashmir.
The Grand Mufti has extended in advance his warm Eid greetings to the whole Ummah and especially to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “May this auspicious eve brings with it a lot of joy, happiness, peace and prosperity to all of us”, Islam said.
Meanwhile, Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar on Thursday announced that due to inclement weather and waterlogging at historic Eidgah Srinagar, Eid-ul-Fitr prayer will be held at 9:00 at the historic mosque.
