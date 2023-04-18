Balakot ops showed effectiveness of air power even in ‘no war, no peace’ scenario: IAF chief

New Delhi:Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Tuesday highlighted the critical importance of India’s air power considering the nature of its adversaries and said the Balakot operations of 2019 demonstrated its effectiveness even in a ‘no war, no peace’ scenario and under a “nuclear overhang”.

The Chief of Air Staff said air power has become an option of choice due to “inherent flexibility” and “unmatched” precision strike capability.

“Operations like Balakot have also demonstrated that given the political will, aerospace power can be effectively used in a no war, no peace scenario, under a nuclear overhang without escalating into a full blown conflict,” he said.

