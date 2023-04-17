Rains Lash Plains In J&K, Snow Over Upper Reaches

MeT Predicts More Till April 20, Main Activity Today, Tomorrow

Srinagar: Rains lashed plains while some upper reaches received light snowfall, officials said. Also the weather department has forecast more precipitation till April 20 with “main activity” on Monday and Tuesday.

A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar received 3.0mm of rain from 0830 to 1730 hours, Qazigund 1.3mm, Pahalgam 1.8mm, Kupwara 5.2mm, and Gulmarg 8.4mm.

“During this wet spell, thunderstorms with strong gusty wind reaching (20-30KMPH) and hailstorm is also possible at some places of Jammu and Kashmir,” the officials said.

He said there is possibility of temporary disruption of surface transportation especially over hilly and snowbound areas during April 17-18. Besides, he said, there could be water-logging in low lying areas, damage to orchards as well as “abrupt” fall in day temperature by 7-8°C.

Regarding temperature, the official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 10.9°C against 9.1°C on the previous night and it was 3.0°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 7.8°C against 6.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.3°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 5.2°C against 4.6°C on the previous night and it was 3.4°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 8.6°C against 10.6°C on the previous night and it was 2.1°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 3.8°C against 7.0°C on the previous night and it was 1.5°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 10.2°C against 5.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.1°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 26.0°C against 21.2°C on the previous night. It was 6.1°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 9.7°C (above normal by 1.3°C), Batote 14.0°C (above normal by 2.6°C), Katra 19.0°C (1.9°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 9.1°C (1.9°C below normal). Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of 1.6°C and 6.1°C respectively, he said.

