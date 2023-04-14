Centre corrupt from head to toe, CBI summon won’t stop Kejriwal’s fight against corruption: AAP

New Delhi; The AAP on Friday alleged that the CBI summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as he spoke about the Adani issue and asserted that such notices will not deter their fight against corruption.

Addressing a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the CBI summon was a conspiracy to arrest CM Kejriwal.

The CBI has summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the excise policy scam case on April 16, officials said on Friday. Kejriwal has been asked to be present at the agency headquarters at 11 AM to answer queries of the investigating team, they said. “Delhi chief minister had spoken about the Adani issue in Delhi Vidhan Sabha. That same day, I had told him that you will be next. Narendra Modi-led Centre is corrupt from head to toe and Kejriwal’s fight against corruption won’t stop due to such notices,” Singh said.

