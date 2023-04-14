Amid wet spell forecast after April 15, light temp rises in J&K

Srinagar: Amid forecast for wet spell after April 15, night temperature recorded a rise on Friday, officials said.

A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar recorded a low of 9.0°C against 7.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.4°C above normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 6.0°C, the same as on the previous night and it was 0.5°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 3.6°C against 3.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.8°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 9.4°C against 9.1°C on the previous night and it was 3.3°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 5.4°C against 4.4°C on the previous night and it was 3.9°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 5.6°C against 6.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.7°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 20.3°C against 18.8°C on the previous night. It was 1.1°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 8.4°C (above normal by 0.2°C), Batote 13.2°C (above normal by 2.7°C), Katra 18.6°C (2.1°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 9.6°C (2.6°C below normal). Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 0.2°C and 3.3°C respectively, he said.

Regarding forecast, he said, mainly dry weather was expected to continue in next 24 hours.

He said from April 16-17, generally cloudy weather with intermittent light rain, thunderstorm and lightning “with occasional moderate intensity rains for short period” at scattered to fairly widespread places of Kashmir and a few places of Jammu division.

From April 18-19, he said, the weather is likely to be generally cloudy with intermittent light to moderate rain (light snow over higher reaches)/thunderstorm/lightning at fairly widespread places of Kashmir division and few places of Jammu division.

From April 20-21st, he said, generally cloudy weather with intermittent light rain, thunderstorms and lightning was expected at a few places. “From April 22-26, the weather is likely to be mainly dry weather.”

