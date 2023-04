Washington,:India and Japan can work together to achieve greater coordination and synergy between G7 and G20 member countries, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said.

India holds the annual revolving presidency of G20 countries and Japan is the current president of G7 countries.

Sitharaman said Japan has invited her to the meeting of G7 finance ministers and central bank governors in May and she is considering attending it.

