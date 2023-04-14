‘Authorities disallow Jummat-ul-Vida at Historic Jama Masjid Srinagar’

Srinagar: The managing body of the Jama Masjid here on Friday said that the authorities have disallowed “Jummat-ul-vida” congregational prayers at the historic mosque.

“District magistrate and police officials visited jama Masjid in the morning at 9.30 am and asked the management to lock the gates of the Masjid as administration had decided that jummat-ul-vida prayers will not be allowed at the Masjid,” Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid said in a statement .

“Anjuman strongly resents this move of the authorities causing great distress to lakhs of Muslims who traditionally come from all parts of the valley to offer prayers on the last and greatly blessed Friday of Ramzan in Jamia Masjid where offering prayers on last Friday has great significance,” the statement added.

